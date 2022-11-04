Don’t hobnob with politicians, Yakubu warns 19 new RECs

By Tunde Opalana

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday, warned 19 newly sworn-in Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to be totally apolitical in their states of assignment.

He urged them not hobnob with state governors, political office holders and other stakeholders in any way to compromise their official conduct.

Yakubu told the RECs to strive to maintain the integrity of the Commission as the nation prepares for next year’s general election, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He reminded them that their loyalty is first to the Nigerian populace, stressed that the commission will not compromise on its desire to deepen Nigeria’s democracy by conducting free, fair, credible and acceptable elections.

The Chairman further charged them to be transparent while remaining firm and courageous in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He reminded them that even though the task is difficult, their loyalty should be to Nigeria and Nigerians by ensuring that votes determine winners in the 2023 General Election as they owe nothing to any individual but owe everything to the Nigerian people.

According to the INEC boss, the commission has over the years worked tirelessly to reform the electoral process and introduced many innovations that are generally acknowledged to have improved the electoral process hence they must continue to ensure that the choices Nigerians make on election day prevail.

He urged them not to compromise the neutrality of the Commission or create the perception of partisanship so as to guard against mischief.

“We are only administering the process in trust supported by technology. On this note, let me once again emphasise that the only means of voter accreditation during the 2023 General Election is the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) while results will be uploaded to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time on Election Day as provided by law,” he said.

The swearing in was coming barely 113 days to the 2023 General election in Nigeria,

Fourteen of the new Commissioners are fresh appointees while five were re-appointed for a second and final term.

