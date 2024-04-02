Don’t heat Ondo polity, APC warns Guber aspirants

Governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State have been warned to avoid words and actions capable of heating the polity.

The party handed down the warning ahead of the April 20 primary election to pick APC flag bearer for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

In the spirit of the Easter celebration, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye, on Monday in Akure assured contenders for APC’s ticket that the leadership of the party will conduct a credible primary and give each one equal opportunity to emerge.

Kalejaye in a statement said the party is waxing stronger as the ruling party in Ondo State and will continue to hold on to power by defeating other political parties in the coming election.

According to him, aspirants should not see the contest for the party’s ticket as a do or die affair and that they should place the common interest of the party above personal interest.

He applauded the loyalty and commitment of its leaders and members thus far, assuring its teeming members of better days ahead.

“We rejoice with our members, and indeed, all Christians, over the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which symbolises victory. It is the essence of the Easter celebration.

“It is our wish that the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ will activate a deeper sense of patriotism, unity within our fold, and uncommon love for our dear state in the interest of all,” he said.