Don’t give shelter to criminally minded people, Bauchi Assembly cautions traditional leaders

By Samuel Luka

Traditional leaders and government officials have been been cautioned against giving shelter to criminal elements by selling or allocating lands to them.

The Bauchi State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs gave the warning during a familiarization visit to Ningi, Warji and Ganjuwa Local Government areas on Monday.

According to the House Committee Chairman, Honourable Bala Abdullahi Dan, playing host to criminally minded persons is one of the root cause of security problems in the areas.

The Committee extended the sympathy and condolences of Bauchi State House of Assembly to the people of Ningi Local Government Area on the recent killings of members of vigilante group in Gamji forest of Burra District, among others.

He called on the caretaker Committee chairmen, traditional and community leaders to join hands with security agencies to fish out all bad elements in their domains.

The Committee also expressed concerns on absenteeism and abscondment from duty by local government workers across the State.

The Committee Chairman described as very worrisome, the level at which many local government staff abscond from work but appear only to receive salary at the end of the month.

He stressed the need for all Local Government Chairmen in the State to put modalities that will make sure every worker goes to his duty post so as to move the Areas forward.

Hon. Bala Dan also advised the workers to fear Almighty Allah and discharge their duties as contained in the terms and condition of their employment.

The Committee Chairman also called for synergy and unity between the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of local governments and members of Bauchi State House of Assembly to strengthen flow of dividends of democracy to the grassroot.

He described as unfortunate, a situation whereby some local government chairmen ignored lawamkers representing them despite being major stakeholders in the administration of the local governments.

He further stressed the need for mutual understanding and cooperation between the chairmen, deputies, councillors and workers for the overall development of the Bauchi state.

In their separate remarks, Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Ningi, Warji and Ganjuwa Local Governments Alhaji Ibrahim Zubairu Mato, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Baima and And Alhaji Muhammad Miya said that the visit will further foster unity and cooperation between them and the state assembly.

The Chairmen expressed readiness to work hand in hand with Assembly in order to ensure accountability, transparency and patriotism in local governments administration in the State.

Our Corresspondent gathered that the members of the Assembly Committee on local government and Chieftaincy affairs paid homage to the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Muhammadu Danyaya in his palace.

