Don’t fear political shenanigans, Damagum tells PDP leaders

…inaugurates South South zonal caretaker committee

By Tunde Opalana

Acting National of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb.Umar Ilya Damagum has cautioned party leaders and stakeholders not to fear “political shenanigans” in other parties, particularly, the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He urged them not to be intimidated by anyone within or outside the party because the PDP is larger than any other party in the country.

Damagum said this during the inauguration of the PDP South South zonal caretaker committee at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja on Thursday.

Boasting that the PDP is a party to beat, the acting national chairman said “the PDP, is still the party to beat. A party that has been tested for 27 years, one of the oldest parties.

“All these shenanigans you see around, the APC, the others, have not been more than 10 years old and if you’ve grown up to be up to 27 years and still standing, still counting, then there is no guarantee more than that.

“The PDP is the guarantee for Nigerians to change the course of what is happening today in our country. I also want to use this opportunity to caution our leaders, don’t fear them.

“Nobody is going to change your destiny for you other than yourself. I’ve noticed maybe because of fears, you find sometimes leaders encouraging this present administration at the center. I find it really very disgusting. Let’s tell ourselves the truth.

“So please and please, let’s be up and doing. Don’t fear anyone. Nigerians belong to all of us.

“So there’s nobody who is a better Nigerian than you are. It’s all an opportunity, but if you put your act together, the path is very bright, we will reach the destination.”

Speaking on the newly inaugurated zonal caretaker committee, Damagum denounced holding of zonal election in the South South.

” I want to use this opportunity to tell us that there was no election as far as this party is concerned, in the South-South. I have to make this clear, because the tenure of the Zonal Committee has expired and we still have a few weeks or a month or so to do the Zonal Congresses. So we find it necessary to come up with this caretaker committee.”

This was coming against the purported zonal Congress held by a faction loyal to the e FCT minister, Nyesom Wike in Calabar on February 22 this year.

He charged the newly inaugurated executive led by Chief. Emman Ogidi to take the assignment with all sense of responsibility, to be devoid of partisanship, and to be diligent in the execution of their responsibilities.

“I believe from your choices, some of you I have known and related with, I have no doubt that you will be diligent in your responsibility and usher in the new, soon-to-be-elected Executive Committee of the Zone.

“So, I enjoin you to be devoid of any partisanship or taking sides, to be diligent in the execution of your duties and come up with an all-inclusive Executive Committee in the Zone.”

Emmanuel Ogidi, Chairman of the South South Zonal Committee thanked the National Working Committee for approving the committee while assuring that by the grace of God, the committee will discharge its duties dispassionately to the glory of God.

“I want to thank everybody present. I will assure you that what is expected of us, we are going to do it.

“In fact, we are going to listen to the advice of the chairman in his speech.

He has charged us and by the grace of God, we will do our best,”

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara expressed joy with the inauguration while stressing that I can be rest assured that PDP has a platform on which to explore political gains ahead of 2027.

He pledged unalloyed support for the NWC to move the party forward.

At the inauguration ceremony were NWC members, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, deputy governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyema, former national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, zonal chairman for South East, Ali Odefa and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro.