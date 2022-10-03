Don’t enforce sit-at-home on October 4 –Nnamdi Kanu tells supporters

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Saturday told his supporters not to enforce a sit-at-home order on October 4.

A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia is expected to deliver a ruling on jurisdictional issues raised suo motu by the Court in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Kanu against the Federal Government.

However, Kanu in a statement through IPOB’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said the clarification became compelling and necessary, in view of the avalanche of misleading information on social media, and a plethora of calls he had received from concerned supporters to this effect.

Ejiofor who advised members of the public to go about their normal business activities on the said date, gave assurance to inform supporters any time Kanu was scheduled to appear in court.

“Let members of the general public be properly informed and appropriately guided, that we have the firm instruction of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to inform the public, lovers of freedom and UmuChineke, that Onyendu will not be coming to Court on the 4th day of October 2022.

“As such, Onyendu neither directed, approved nor authorised anyone to declare a sit-at-home on that date,” Ejiofor stated.

Meanwhile, the IPOB lawyer stated that the main suit challenging the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu, filed before the Federal High Court Abuja, against the Federal Republic of Nigeria & Anor, in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2022, and the suit challenging the constitutionality or otherwise of the 2022 Practice Direction on the trial of terrorism offences, filed against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court & Anor, in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/550/2022, are equally coming up for hearing next week.

