Don’t be rubber stamp legislative arm in hands of dictators – Atiku tells PDP elected members

BY SAMUEL LUKA

National Assembly members-elect under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have been advised not to play the role of rubber stamp legislative arm while discharging their constitutional mandates.

Former Vice President and the party’s presidential candidate in 2023, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, gave the advice while delivering a keynote address at a Special Retreat organised for all elected officials under the PDP in Bauchi on Saturday.

“You should not be part of a rubber-stamp legislative arm for those who might want to govern as dictators, our democracy must endure and you can, and you should have to make that happen,” he said.

“You must collectively push the temporary government in the direction of policies and Programmes that serves the Nigerian people,” he tasked.

Alhaji Atiku who pointed out that in the recently conducted elections, the PDP campaigned on specific programmes and policies, urged the members-elect to remember, the pledges towards fulfilling them.

“Nigerians expect your work as National assembly members to reflect those promises that we made to them. That you are not currently in the INEC selected governing party, it’s not an adequate excuse,” he said.

Alhaji Abubakar who described the PDP as the only true political party that is own by its members and not by one or a handful of godfathers, said in the PDP, no member or group of members that are bigger, better or more important than the party.

“Our party, like any real political party is a living organism needing continues rebuilding and improvement, let us continue to rebuild it, the work of rebuilding our party involves everyone including our elected representatives,” the Party’s Presidential candidate said.

According to him, the rebuilding of the party will involve unity of purpose, urging all the party members to work hard in reunifying the party.

“Let us not continue to fight yesterday’s battles, I like the statement of the Governor of Oyo state today here, let’s not allow our individual egos blinds our vision of what a party is and what we should be doing for the development of our country,” Atiku Abubakar explained.

The former Vice President urged all the elected members under the party to remember that Nigerians need security, economic growth and development as well as educational revival among others.

“Let us not forget that our people need to be unified to face the challenges of nation building, our collective contributions to the achievement of those objectives would be what counts in the end and not how many political points we win against one another,” he further said.

