Don’t be despair, have faith in Nigeria — Akpabio admonishes youths

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged Nigerian youths not to lose hope in the country but to remain optimistic about its future.

Speaking at an interactive session tagged “An Uncommon Evening with the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio” held at the APC Youth House in Abuja, Akpabio said that the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration would soon yield positive results.

“The world was not built in a day,” Akpabio said. “If you feel discouraged about Nigeria’s future, do something about it. As a young person, you can change Nigeria by doing the right thing. Start first by cleaning your environment, by sharing what you have, by showing love to one another.”

He encouraged youths to remain positive despite current hardships.

“The evil you see today, you shall see them no more. The poverty around you today, you shall see them no more. Just believe strongly and have faith in your country,” he said.

Akpabio emphasized the power of the mind:

“The mind is stronger than the body. Believe in your mind that your country shall be better, that you shall make it in life, and you will make it. Believe that you will be the agent of change for your generation.”

Speaking about the APC, he said, “APC is not an accident. APC is a dream that was well thought out. It is a vehicle of transformation, leadership, and change — the only stable political party in Nigeria that will guarantee your electoral victory in the future.”

He told the youths, “You are not just leaders of tomorrow; you are leaders of today. Discover your mission of uniting Nigeria, of loving one another, and of gaining respect from the international community.”

Responding to a question on what inspired his political journey, Akpabio said, “Anger inspired me to go into politics. If you are not angry with the situation of your family, assuming you were born into a poor home, you will not be able to change that home. Anger inspired me to go into politics.”

In his welcome remarks, APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel said the event aimed to give youths the opportunity to hear from the Senate President about his journey, challenges, and lessons that could inspire them to lead responsibly.