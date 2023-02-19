Don’t allow money-bags politicise FG policy – Bayelsa NIS comptroller

The Comptroller of Immigration, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Sunday James has urged Nigerians not to allow money-bags and those involved in questionable wealth to hoodwink them into politicising the new naira policy initiated by the Federal Government.

According to Sunday James, though the new naira notes policy is facing initial hiccups, the policy is expected to curb illegal cash flow, sponsorship of kidnapping, highway robbery and ill-gotten wealth.

The Comptroller of Immigration, Bayelsa State Command, Sunday James, while speaking during a courtesy call on him by members of the Bayelsa State Government Service Delivery agents, known as Zipline Drone Academy, he said the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari had assisted Nigerians in the area of sustainable cashless regime.

According to him, President Buhari had scored 100/100 for curbing careless cash flow, kidnappings, highway stealing, collection of bags from market women with hard earned money.

“Nigerians, must of necessity, understand the place of National Policy and National interest. The Nation is a constitutionally guided one. And the country has constitution and other legal provisions.

“No government takes decision without consultation with relevant arms of government. It will be in the interest of a united Nigeria to avoid divisions and bigotry. People should stop politicising every issue. Money bags are finding it difficult to get free cash flow. No wonder, the hullabaloo. Nigerians must seek Knowledge on why the naira was redesigned.

“it is curbing many excesses. No more pick pocket attacks and breaking into cars and homes. It is rather a welcome idea, a thing of appreciation than complaints and protest. Let us learn to appreciate National policies because they supersede personal decisions.

“As a security expert, I advise Nigerians to justify why there must be illicit cash flows ahead of a national election, and why government should not curtail excesses of vote buying and shameful money spraying and sharing to citizens to buy their conscience.”

