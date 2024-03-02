Domestic violence, not infidelity forced me out of marriage – Blessing CEO

Self-acclaimed relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO has opened up on her broken marriage. The controversial social media influencer said she walked out of the marriage because of domestic violence not as a result of cheating.

She noted that cheating is not enough for anyone to leave his/her marriage, but it becomes necessary to leave when the relationship is toxic as a result of violence. Blessing CEO made this revelation at the maiden edition of her talk show programme on TV tagged ‘Moment with Blessing CEO’.

She argued that if a woman is capable of hiding the paternity of her children from her husband, she should also tolerate infidelity from the man.

READ ALSO: Jimi Benson: X-raying An Ikorodu Boy In Parliament

Blessing said, “I left my marriage because of domestic violence, my husband is not a cheat. Sometimes we women have to accept we are the problem. Cheating shouldn’t make you leave your marriage, the same way you hide a DNA result, keep it a secret if your husband is cheating.”

Meanwhile, the social media influencer has addressed accusations from bloggers and social media users that she is selling her clothes due to financial difficulties. She said, that her choice to sell the clothes was because they could not fit her anymore

The therapist said her wardrobe is unique, so the choice to auction them instead of disposing them off because of their unique qualities.