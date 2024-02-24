Domestic servant, brother in court for allegedly stealing employer’s trinkets

An 18-year-old domestic servant, Deborah Ejebong, and her brother, Emmanuel Ejebong, were on Friday docked in an Ogudu Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing her employer’s jewellery worth N5 million.

Deborah, 18, a house help residing at Adams Olowu Street Isheri, Lagos and Emmanuel,38, a welder residing at Shagamu Road, Mosimi in Ogun State, are charged with conspiracy and theft.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the offences were committed on Jan. 31, at Salari Street, Oworonshoki, Lagos.

Bassey told the court that gold worth N5m belonging to the mother of the complainant, Mr. Fayomi Olufunmi, got missing in her house.

He said that the complainant went to visit his aged mother, named Olabisi Ibrahim, and she told him that her set of jewellery was missing from where she kept it.

Bassey said that the complainant also said that based on information from his mother, the defendant hadn’t been to work for some days.

He said that prompted the complainant to trace her through the agent who linked them up when they needed the services of a domestic staff.

The prosecutor said that when she was arrested and confronted, she confessed to have conspired with her elder brother to commit the offences.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Daodu, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu adjourned the case until Feb. 29, for mention.