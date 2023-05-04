DJ Tunez & Amexin drops the visualiser for “Inner Joy”

Kalu Daniel Onoh known as Amexin Born July 25th is a Nigerian singer and songwriter that uses Afrobeat and folk music to create a unique sound.

Amexin signed a record deal in 2022 with Estlon music and publishing deal with Ultra International Music Publishing

Amexin had a spectacular debut with his single titled “Already” with assist from DJ Tunez that dominated the airwaves in the summer of 2022 and a consign from Grammy award winner Wizkid.

In 2023, Amexin teams up with DJ Tunez to released a collaborated self titled EP “Amexin”

Amexin is a romantic, and this quality comes through in both his personality and the subjects he sings about. His motivation is nature. The unity that exists among variation and the completeness of every species bound by nature are what he refers to as lovely. He finds inspiration in this reality alone.

DJ Tunez & sensational singer and songwriter Amexin has dropped the visualizer music video for “Inner Joy”

Watch here; https://youtu.be/gVbASHP5JnA