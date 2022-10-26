DJ Cruz Sets To Break New Grounds

Nigerian music has no doubt gone global going by the huge acceptance Afrobeats is currently enjoying worldwide.

One of the progenitors of the new global movement is the versatile DJ, “DJ Cruz”.

Born Adebanjo Qudus Olawale, the highly skilful DJ built his Deejay career from scratch with just dreams and no support till he was able to established his name in the industry.

He was born on the 9th of September, 1994, and the last born in a family of two boys and three girls.

DJ Cruz was born and raised in Ogudu GRA, Lagos and later moved to Ogba and today he is one of the finest products out of the OGBA community.

As a young boy, DJ Cruz had his primary school education at Samtoy Primary school, Ogudu, Ojota, Lagos. He then proceeded to Ogudu Junior Grammar School. He obtained his Secondary school leaving certification at the Keke Senior High School.

Due to financial constraints, Cruz couldnt proceed into a university and had to resolve to training himself from home, acquiring basic knowledge while putting his all into his Deejaying career.

Since he’s been able to established his career as a DJ he’s now working frantically in getting a degree. “I’m working hard to get my university degree, becuse for me, education is important and it has always been my dream to get a degree”.

When asked about what he is currently working on, he stated that, “I’m working on new mix-tapes and also working in collaboration with some artistes, so be expecting my new singles and hopefully an EP by the first quarter of next year.

