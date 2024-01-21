Divine illumination for success column

..Kiss from the enemy

BIBLE READING: MARK 14:43-46

43 And immediately, while he yet spoke, cometh Judas, one of the twelve, and with him a great multitude with swords and staves, from the chief priests and the scribes and the elders.

44 And he that betrayed him had given them a token, saying, Whomsoever I shall kiss, that same is he; take him, and lead him away safely.

45 And as soon as he was come, he goeth straightway to him, and saith, Master, master; and kissed him.

46 And they laid their hands on him, and took him.

KEY VERSE:

“But the kisses of an enemy are deceitful.”

Proverbs 27:6

MEDITATION:

Enemies and friends are both real and only differ in their workings and manifestations. True friends are sincere in their dealings and relationship with you. They will always tell you the truth either you are comfortable with it or not. They always mean well. They are ready to make sacrifices for you and go the extra mile in order to add value to your life. In correcting you, they can be very blunt and not economical with the truth. The sincere correction of a friend may be painful, but they are valuable because they want the best for you.

READ ALSO: Keyamo: Flying Nigeria’s Aviation To New Heights

Enemies hate and are destructive. For the believer, if an enemy is known, they are fairly easy to manage, especially in the spiritual realm. Complications arise often when an enemy pretends to love you. The betrayal of Jesus by Judas was a classic case of a friendly enemy. He betrayed Jesus, yet took money from the enemies and employed a kiss to execute the plan. Like Judas did in today’s bible text, he said, “Master, master, and he kissed him”. Judas was very subtle and presented as a friend. Does that describe you as a person?

Kisses, in the Jewish and some European cultures are ways of greeting intimate friends or relations. It is a sign of closeness or intimacy. However, the bible cautions us that not all kisses are the greetings of friends (Proverbs 26:7).

How do we handle the many or multiplied kisses of an enemy?

PRAYER:

Father Lord, deliver me from the kiss of an enemy today and always.