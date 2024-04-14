DIVINE ILLUMINATION FOR SUCCESS COLUMN

..Guarding one’s spiritual life

BIBLE READING: JOSHUA 8:11-20

11 And all the people, even the people of war that were with him, went up, and drew nigh, and came before the city, and pitched on the north side of Ai: now there was a valley between them and Ai.

12 And he took about five thousand men, and set them to lie in ambush between Bethel and Ai, on the west side of the city.

13 And when they had set the people, even all the host that was on the north of the city, and their lies in wait on the west of the city, Joshua went that night into the midst of the valley.

14 And it came to pass, when the king of Ai saw it, that they hasted and rose up early, and the men of the city went out against Israel to battle, he and all his people, at a time appointed, before the plain; but he wist not that there were liers in ambush against him behind the city.

15 And Joshua and all Israel made JOSHUA 8:11-20if they were beaten before them, and fled by the way of the wilderness.

16 And all the people that were in Ai were called together to pursue after them: and they pursued after Joshua, and were drawn away from the city.

17 And there was not a man left in Ai or Bethel, that went not out after Israel: and they left the city open, and pursued after Israel.

18 And the Lord said unto Joshua, Stretch out the spear that is in thy hand toward Ai; for I will give it into thine hand. And Joshua stretched out the spear that he had in his hand toward the city.

19 And the ambush arose quickly out of their place, and they ran as soon as he had stretched out his hand: and they entered into the city, and took it, and hasted and set the city on fire.

20 And when the men of Ai looked behind them, they saw, and, behold, the smoke of the city ascended up to heaven, and they had no power to flee this way or that way: and the people that fled to the wilderness turned back upon the pursuers.

KEY VERSE:

No men were left in Ai or Bethel; they all went out after Israel. They left the city wide open and chased Israel.

Joshua 8:17

MEDITATION:

These days, it is not uncommon to see some Christian spouses who are living separately principally because of the “rat-race” for wealth and money. Some go into business partnerships that don’t add value to their spiritual lives. Some are neck-deep into partisan political activities at the detriment of their souls even when they know they are having their hands soiled with murky businesses and deals.

A sister in my church who had a restaurant on her street once told me she saw a pastor from one of the popular Pentecostal churches in her part of the town going into a political party meeting in a building opposite her restaurant. While he was on the first floor with the party leaders, political thugs smoking marijuana and drinking heavily were downstairs, stationed as their security details. These young folks were heavily armed. The pastor was there for this meeting that lasted till very late that night where the political big-wigs were strategizing on how to win the election “at any cost!”

In today’s Bible reading, the king of Ai was more interested in pursuing the enemies, the Israelites with all his army “and they left the city gate open.” While investing all his army and resources to pursue his enemies, he left his city gate unguarded. From the unguarded gates, Israel came into Ai and overran it.

What are the things you invest in, and give your heart and time to?

PRAYER:

O God, help me to be wise and make my priorities right during these end times.