Distribution of 42,00 metric tonnes of grains in commenced in N/West

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has said that the distribution of the 42,000 metric tonnes of grains in the seven focal points tate capitals of the Northwestern states has commenced.

Kyari made the disclosure yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kyari, who stated that for security reasons, further details on the distribution of the grains would not be disclosed, said that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security was working with the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and other national security outfits to address the risk involved in vandalisation of food warehouses across the country.

Recall that the federal government announced the commencement of the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains across the country on the 1st of March, 2024.

The federal government undertook the distribution of grains nationwide to cushion the impacts of the hardship in Nigeria.

“We are distributing to state capitals in the first instance as you all are aware the risk involved in the vandalisation of foodstuffs. So we are working with the office of the National Security Adviser and other national security agencies.

“Distribution has commenced however I will not want to comment on the security aspect of the distribution

“I can assure you that we have started distributing in the northwestern states, and we are distributing out of seven points.” Said kyari