Dissecting the Impact of Yobe Teaching Hospital in North East

By Bala Ajiya

Yobe State University Teaching Hospital under the leadership of Dr Goni Waru is achieving a big feat in the arena of medical profession across the country .

The Institution which was built by late Governor Mamman Ali as a 3 star Hotel was converted, renovated and equipped with hospital equipment by his deputy , Alh . Ibrahim Geidam after the death of Mamman Bello Ali .

The building was later given to the state university as it’s medical apartment where both patients and out patients were being treated on a daily routine .

It could be said without much ado that the leadership of Professor Goni Waru as the Chief Medical Director of the hospital has undoubtedly brought an immense change to the institution .

Patients across Yobe and it’s environs are turning to the hospital like swam of bees for different medical ailments under the pragmatic competency of Prof. Goni Waru .

Recently , additional maternal care unit was added to fleet of buildings in the hospital in order to give pregnant mothers due attention before and after their birth .

This department with magnificent building was equipped with modern equipment that can stand the test of time .

Already the building has been occupied by competent doctors and nurses for good 24 hours routine services .

One of the latest medical attention brought to the health institution by the Chief Medical Director is the achievement of the dialysis department noted in the Northeast sub-region, saddled with the responsibility of handling patients with kidney failures while adequate and modern equipment were provided by the Yobe State government.

This endeared neighbouring states to patronise the hospital at will . Discipline and professionalism of staff of the hospital cannot be underrated . Routine training is always carried out by the hospital at anytime , this enables staff to be conversant and discipline in their various of endeavors .