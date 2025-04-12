Disregard Trending Ambassadorial Appointments’ List, FG warns

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned the general public to disregard a purported list of ambassadorial nominees currently circulating on social media, calling it false and misleading.

In a statement issued by Acting Spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, obtained by The Saturday Times yesterday, it was emphasized that the appointment of ambassadors is solely within the prerogative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that no official nominations have been made at this time.

Said the statement; “Kindly disregard the frenzy about the ambassadorial list. “Be rest assured that, when it is ready, Mr. President will transmit the list of nominees to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.”

The ministry reassured Nigerians that they will be properly informed through official channels once the legitimate list of ambassadorial nominees is finalized.

This clarification follows heightened public interest in Nigeria’s diplomatic representation, particularly after the recall of all ambassadors in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has completed the vetting of nominees for ambassadorial roles, with 109 missions, 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and 11 consulates globally awaiting official appointments.

The confirmation came from multiple sources with knowledge of the process, who asserted that all necessary security and background checks had been conducted on the nominees.

However, despite completing the vetting process, the consolidated list of nominees has yet to be transmitted to the National Assembly, with President Bola Tinubu expected to forward the list for confirmation. The delay has raised questions among officials and the public.

The Saturday Times recalls that On April 2, President Tinubu embarked on a two-week working visit to Paris, France. During the visit, the President is expected to evaluate his administration’s mid-term performance, review ongoing reforms, and engage in strategic planning for the second anniversary of his tenure.

This has led to speculations regarding the delay in the transmission of the ambassadorial nominees’ list.