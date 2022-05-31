Dismembered body of missing Nasarawa child found in bush

The corpse of a missing child, Kamal Ibrahim, suspected to have been stolen by ritualists in Agyaragu town, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, was discovered on the outskirts of the town.

Relative of the deceased told DAILY POST that Kamal, was her younger brother, had gone missing after he went out to play. She said his body was discovered three days later.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Nasarawa State Command, DSP Ranhan Nansel, said he was oblivious of the incident at the time of writing this report.

DAILY POST learnt that cases of missing children and corpses being discovered have been a regular occurrence in the area. In February this year, an unidentified body was found at the heavy-duty park, on the outskirts of Agyaragu town, with the eyes and other sensitive parts removed.

It was also gathered that after two weeks, a man was caught with two stolen school children in a sack also in Agyaragu town, one was killed by the suspect and the other one was alive, prompting a mob to lynch him.

