Dishonour to parents, cause of untimely death among youths – Apostle Okoriko

BY ISAAC JOB

The Founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle Dr John Okoriko, has predicted that more youths in Nigeria will face untimely death or misfortune in life for not giving honour to their parents, as directed by God.

He also observed that inability of children to accord their parents honour in their respective families has resulted in moral decadence, cultism and other social vices among youths in the country.

Speaking in Uyo on Sunday, during the monthly Interactive Service on the theme ” Why is Honouring Parents the only law with promise?” Okoriko explained that honour to parents is the only commandment from God that goes with promise of long life to children.

Okoriko explained that when children refused to give honour to their parents , they lack moral virtues which drive them into cultism, immoralities, banditry and other heinous crimes, as well as social vices now prevalent in the society.

He noted that the commandment from God for children to honour their parents cut across all religious beliefs adding that many children are hostile to parents against God’s ordinance .

He said those children who never honour their parents fail to succeed in life as parents are foundations to every human being, adding that many have died for violating the law of honour to their parents.

“You need not be a Christian to have a father and mother . So, the commandment that says honour your father and mother so that you live long and succeed may not apply specifically to christians.

“Many young people dislike their parents. If your father and mother are moslems or christians, or any religion, honour them.

“No other commandment from God was given with a promise of long life and fortunes except the honour to our parents.”

Okoriko, while fielding questions from online callers, stated that there are conflicts in the society today as a result of lack respect to parents as many youths do not believe in their fathers parentage right and responsibilities.

He said the church is also causing negative beliefs among youths by telling them.thay their parents were witches and and wizards .

“And the churches is also causing that negative belief by making the children see their parents differently.

“When they face situations in life, they blame the parents. This is the law of God that is disobeyed and it causes short term life span among the youths,” he said.

