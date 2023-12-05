Disaster Requires No Visa To travel Across Borders. – Jimoh Ibrahim

…..says polluters to pay Africa for fossil oil damages

By Tunde Opalana

Pique by the damage industrial wastes and emissions have caused Nigeria and Africa, Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has said there is need for African countries to sign climate change liability agreement with all developed countries that are responsible for carbon emissions on the continent.

He expressed disagreement with attempts by advanced nations which activities are causing carbon emissions to merely engage in climate change discourse and evade issues that bother on signing liability agreement.

The billionaire business mogul, who is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in company of President of Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), emphasised on the need for developed countries to sign liability agreement with African countries on climate change.

Speaking at the ongoing 28th United Nations Climate Change confab in Dubai, Senator Ibrahim insisted that developed countries must compensate Africa for carbon emissions on the continent.

He noted that if the developed countries paid compensation to African countries on the impact of climate change on the continent, it would help Africa to offset its huge foreign debt.

The Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria noted that combustion, emissions from industrial toxic wastes required no visa to cross international borders and settle on continent Africa.

Senator Ibrahim explained that “We don’t produce cars in Africa, but the whole world uses cars. These cars are produced in Germany, America, Russia, China and India.

“Imagine the number of cars in the world and the resultant consequences of burning fossil fuel are the climatic disasters we are faced with in Africa.

“Many people on the continent Africa are currently facing unexplainable medical issues that defy treatments as a result of inhaling carbon dioxide rather than oxygen.

“It is a proven fact that emissions from developed countries do no need to visit Nigeria embassy or any African countries’ embassies before gaining entry into the continent.

”It is imperative and as a matter of urgency for developed countries to sign liability agreement with African countries that bear the brunts of their activities to cushion the effects economically.”