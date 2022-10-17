Diri to FG: Declare flooding in Bayelsa, other states national emergency

By Ukpono Ukpong with agency report

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called on the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on the ravaging flood that has devastated lives and property in the state and other states in the country.

Also Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on Sunday, said the Federal Government must act fast to mitigate the effects of flooding in Niger Delta communities.

Diri made the appeal at an emergency security council meeting in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said the essence of the meeting was to brainstorm with heads of various security agencies to assess the situation holistically and seek ways to mitigate the impact of the natural disaster.

Diri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Sunday, lamented the magnitude of this year’s flooding, which he noted had surpassed that of 2012.

His words: “This year’s flooding has surpassed that of 2012, which is the highest we have witnessed so far. It has become a security emergency.

“I am of the opinion that the Federal Government should declare a national security emergency to tackle this flood situation headlong. Nigerians in the different states ravaged by the floods are suffering. People have had their property destroyed and rendered homeless. Farmlands have been destroyed, resulting in hike in the prices of foodstuff. We are facing a food security crisis. This is an emergency situation that requires action from the Federal Government.

“Bayelsa is below sea level and when the flood comes, virtually everywhere is flooded. Even the Government House is being threatened.”

He also noted that the flooding had severely impacted communities, homes and road infrastructure, which had resulted in the state being cut off from neighboring states of Rivers and Delta states.

“As we speak, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called off its strike. But as universities are opening, our own state university cannot open because the only road linking the university has been broken into three parts.

“The only road that links Opokuma and Sabagreia in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area and the only one also connecting Sagbama to Ekeremor that is still under construction has been broken. There is hunger and palpable tension in the state.”

Diri cautioned those peddling false information and protesting over a water channel project undertaken by the state government at the Okutukutu and Opolo axis of Yenagoa, the state capital, to desist from the act.

He explained that the project was undertaken to mitigate the plight of residents around that area who were being affected by flood annually and not to satisfy any other interest.

“Let me also use this opportunity to clear the air on the issue of the Okutukutu and Opolo water channel project that was done last year by the state government to check flooding in that area.

“There is some ignorant narrative out there that it was done to protect the property of some people. The state government did not take that action for any particular interest. This is not the time to settle political scores but a time to be our brother’s keeper. We must all join hands to tackle this problem,” he said

Speaking at the end of the security council meeting, the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Mr Ben Okolo, said the council resolved that all security agencies be co-opted into the state flood committee to ensure that the relief materials get to the victims.

Okolo noted that security would be provided for displaced persons at their camps.

He also issued a travel advisory to travellers from Bayelsa to Rivers and Delta states to wait till the flood recedes as the road to both states had been cut off.

He said council advised petroleum marketers not to take undue advantage of the situation to make arbitrary increase in the price of their products just as he warned criminal elements not to cause more pain for people that are already displaced from their homes.

In a related development, Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has said that the Federal Government must act fast to mitigate the effects of flooding in Niger Delta communities.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ijaw leader said despite the situation, the “Federal Government seems to be nonchalant over the plight of the citizens in the Niger Delta”.

The statement reads: “For instance, in Bayelsa State, there is a palpable case of humanitarian crisis. Most communities of the State, including majority parts of Yenagoa, the State Capital, are under water. The people of the State, who do not have where to go to, have resorted to some crude accommodation of pinning sticks inside the water, with a platform which they use as bed, made up of cellophane bags.

“There is starvation in the land, no water for the people to drink, the State is cut off from all sources that supply food to her, even electricity supply, has been cut off.

“It is a scary situation, as this exposes the people to danger. The Federal Government has not done anything to reduce the plight and suffering of the people.”

Clark said the ministry of humanitarian affairs should “urgently” and speedily extend humanitarian relief efforts to states in the Niger Delta, as well as other areas affected by flood.

“In this case, it is not only foodstuff that is needed, but water, medical and other essentials are urgently needed,” the statement reads.

“In addition, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), established to handle disaster management, has not also visited the flood victims in the States of the Niger Delta.

“Commendably, the Director General of NEMA on Wednesday, 12th October, 2022, speaking at an event to mark 2022 International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction, stated that Mr. President ‘has approved 12,000 metric tons of grains for victims of flood across the country.’ Have these materials been distributed, if so, where have they been distributed to? Who received them? Or are the Governors of the Niger Delta States raising false alarm? Because, it is money gotten from the region, that is used to purchase these relief materials.

“I enjoin these Federal Government bodies to act fast and sincerely. And should ensure that if relief items are provided, they will actually reach the right people for whom it is meant. The Federal Government should please act fast. A great disaster is looming.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all federal agencies dealing with rescue and disaster management offer all needed assistance to Bayelsa State.

This follows the unfortunate floods which according to reports by the State Government, 700,000 persons have been displaced in about 300 communities and villages in five of the State’s eight local government areas that were submerged in water due to rains causing the floods.

The President in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday, expressed sadness at the devastation caused by floods in Bayelsa State.

He extended the nation’s condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by this natural disaster.

While the authorities in the State are taking steps to help people hit by the floods, the President has directed that all federal agencies dealing with rescue and disaster management offer all needed assistance to Bayelsa.

President Buhari blamed buildings on water channels, disregard for early warning by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and the changes to weather caused by climate change as chiefly to blame for the floods that have so far hit 33 of the nation’s 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory which has not been spared either.

The President also directed all concerned to work for the restoration of normalcy throughout the affected parts of the federation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...