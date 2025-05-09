Diri tasks media practitioners on investigative journalism

By Aherhoke Okioma

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Thursday, urged media practitioners in Nigeria not to shirk their responsibility as watchdogs, agenda setters and drivers of development in society.

Governor Diri made the call while declaring open the first ever media summit organized by the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Yenagoa, with the theme, “Media, Culture and Identity: Promoting Indigenous Perspectives.

Governor Diri, who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, noted that journalists could contribute to development of society by speaking truth to power through effective reportage and investigative journalism.

The Bayelsa Chief Executive, who recalled with enthusiasm the critical role played by nationalists like Herbert Macaulay, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ernest Ikoku, Dele Giwa and others, using journalism to fight for Nigeria’s independence, noted that investigative journalism has since lost its fervency in the country.

The Governor identified what he calls “the carry-and-go” brand of journalism where quackery and unethical conduct looms large, as the major bane of contemporary journalism practice in the country.

He, therefore, called on all critical stakeholders to work towards achieving the goal of quality journalism that would not only be authoritative and fearless but also credible and dependable.

Governor Diri, while commending the current leadership of the state council of the NUJ for being innovative, highlighted his administration’s supportive role in the development of journalism in the state, including the building, completion and equipping of the iconic Ernest Ikoli media complex.

His words: “I want to commend and congratulate the Bayelsa State Council for organizing this media summit. I want to thank the NUJ for its foresight and collaboration with the state government over the years.

“Journalists have played a major role in our progressive development as a nation. Herbert Macaulay and others all used the media to fight against imperialism during the days of the nationalist struggle.

“But today journalism is suffocating because of the carry-and-go journalism. Investigative journalism has virtually disappeared because only few journalists are actually doing investigative journalism. Let’s look at quality journalism at this point in time.

“The theme of this media summit is quite apt. As a government, we have done much for practicing journalists to thrive in the state. We also promote our print media.”

In her remarks,the Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation, Mrs Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, highlighted the vision, developmental strides and programmes of the Assured Prosperity administration to achieve a better Bayelsa.

She underscored the role of the media to beam its searchlight on the transformation unfolding in Bayelsa under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri, urging them to this while also portraying the rich cultural heritage of the people of the state.

Speaking earlier, the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, noted that narratives shape the perception of reality, stressing that the need for media practitioners to spotlight and preserve the heritage, languages and cultures of the various societies in the country.

Comrade Yahaya, who expressed joy over the media summit and the existing unity among journalists in the state, commended the State Government for the huge infrastructural projects it had undertaken to transform Bayelsa.

Delivering a keynote lecture, Prof. Anifiok Udoudo, a professor of journalism and media studies, reminded both government and media practitioners of the great expectations society the people hold about them to develop society.

Dr Beauty Okuboere Niyekpemi of the Department of Economics, Niger Delta University, also delivered a lecture titled, “Blue Economy: Harnessing the Socioeconomic Potentials in Bayelsa.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Tonye Yemoleigha, said one of the key objectives of the summit was to promote professional accountability in both the conventional mainstream media and the social media.

Thanking the state government and all stakeholders, on behalf of the state council of the NUJ, for their support so far, Comrade Yemoleigha, informed that the Summit would be an annual event because of its capacity to effect a paradigm shift in the business of journalism in the state.