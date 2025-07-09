Diri flags off National Food Intervention Programme, lauds Dangote Foundation

By Aherhoke Okioma

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commended the Alhaji Aliko Dangote Foundation for complementing the state’s efforts at improving the welfare of the people, particularly the needy in society.

Governor Diri gave the commendation on Tuesday at the flag- off of this year’s National Food lntervention programme by the Dangote Foundation, at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Governor described the goodwill of the Africa’s richest man who is the chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as heartwarming.

READ ALSO: Lawmaker lauds NSC chairman for dedication to sports development

The Bayelsa Chief Executive encouraged other well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the worthy example of the business mogul in reaching out to the less privileged in society.

Senator Diri, however, used the opportunity to remind chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, of the partnership entered into between his firm and the state government as a follow-up on investments in Memorandum of Understanding.

On Dangote’s investment in rice production in Nigeria, he urged the company to kick-start the process of building rice mills by the rice farm clusters in the state.

His words: “I want to thank the Aliko Dangote Foundation. We particularly thank Alhaji Aliko Dangote because we have a lucrative and viable relationship with the Alhaji Dangote himself. We commend his gesture because he has been giving, according to him, for the past 30 years. I encourage us all to give to the needy.

“The spirit of giving is not limited to those who are rich. So, l encourage us all to give as much as you can. It is the quantum that you give that is important and not the volume of what you give. If you are giving from your heart, you are already giving your widow’s might.

“However, we need to remind the Dangote Group about a few things: The last time its chairman visited Bayelsa State, he said we should try and get ourselves together and that he will be coming to buy our rice. So we are ready.

“We will see how we can bridge that gap because there seems to be some gaps so that when our farmers finish harvesting, we will not look for buyers because we already know him as one of our off-takers. Again, we are looking forward to the issue of building a rice mill by the farm clusters.”

In his remarks, the Head of Operations, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Lagos State, Mr. Victor Edero, said the organisation had been in existence for over 30 years and they were in the state to flag off the distribution of 10,000 ten kilograms bags of rice across the 8 local government areas.

He explained that the National Food lntervention programme by the Foundation, would distribute the items across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

Mr. Edero further said the programme was intended to support food security initiatives at the grassroots, particularly the vulnerable group in society to cushion the effects of economic hardship.

He, therefore, appealed to the relevant authorities put in place by the state government to ensure that the food items were distributed to persons with disabilities, widows, market women, artisans and other vulnerable persons in the state.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, the state Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, Mr. Ekpomokumor Doutimiareye, expressed delight

to the Aliko Dangote Foundation for giving back to society through the donation of food items to the people.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Irorodamie Komonibo, his Deputy Governor’s Office counterpart, Comrade Gowon Toruyouyei and the Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof Beke Sese joined the Deputy Governor in the distribution of the 10kg rice to the beneficiaries.