Diri approves N740m interest-free loans for two young entrepreneurs

By Aherhoke Okioma

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Tuesday, approved an interest-free loan of N740 million for two young entrepreneurs.

The governor approved the sum of N240 million for Mrs. Tare Korumene, Chief Executive Officer of ECO FIP Nigeria Limited, and N500 million for Winsome Dan-Adere after an impressive visual presentation of their work during the launch of the Bayelsa E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Programme (BEEP) with the theme, “Made in Bayelsa, Sold To The World: Driving Prosperity Through Local Commerce,” at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

While Korumene produces hair extensions under the brand “Bayelsa Dunaly Hair” and uses organic materials from plantain stems, Dan-Adere recycles plastic wastes to produce interlocked blocks.

Addressing 500 young participants at the event, the Bayelsa governor said the programme would be held annually.

He explained that government would support the two beneficiaries with the credit facility through a financial institution, Premium Trust Bank, while the Commissioner for Finance would work out the modalities of the loan.

According to the governor, the facility will serve as motivation to young business owners in the state and encourage self-reliance towards creating jobs, reducing poverty as well as contributing significantly to wealth creation.

He also said the government would partner with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to enable Bayelsa entrepreneurs engage in online trading of their goods and services.

“Let us have a paradigm shift from depending solely on revenues generated from crude oil. This is the time for us to move towards where the world is going.

“We have hair extensions such as Brazilian hair made with chemicals. But now we have the Bayelsa hair using organic materials from plantain stem, thereby utilising the full value chain of plantain.

“We will support you (Tariere Korumene) through Premium Trust Bank with the sum of N240 million interest-free loan as a way of encouraging our entrepreneurs. The state government will also support Dan-Adere with the sum of N500 million through the same process. We need to change the narrative of youth dependence by creating empowerment schemes for them.

“The state government has prioritised Artificial Intelligence and I have directed the Commissioner for Education to include it in our schools curriculum.

“We have also completed all the buildings in a new ICT hub in Yenagoa. I will appoint a technical focal person to manage the hub. We want to see a new Bayelsa.

“What is ruling the world today is information technology. We need to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of online business and we know that you will require electricity. Our government has therefore procured gas turbines, which by the end of this year enable Bayelsa to have uninterrupted power supply. This is our vision for our youths and this is a legacy we want to leave.”

Director General/Chief Executive Officer of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, in a keynote address, said the BEEP aims to redefine the state’s economic narrative by fostering innovation-driven entrepreneurship, which include identifying customer needs, leveraging technology for market expansion, and ensuring profitability.

He noted that the programme places emphasis on digital literacy, with a target of 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030 by partnering with the federal government and other initiatives like the three million tech talent programme.

Abdullahi stated that the goal is to create a hub for innovation, attract global investors, and position Bayelsa as a leading centre for technology and business process outsourcing.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Investment, Owanari Harry, said the BEEP is a commitment to support 500 nano, micro, and small businesses in the state by providing capital, training, mentorship, and market access.

Harry said the initiative seeks to leverage global partnerships and resources to foster sustainable growth.