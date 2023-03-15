Direct Emefiele to step down as CBN Gov, group tasks Buhari

…demands probe of apex bank’s boss

By Tunde Opalana

A group, Coalition for Transparency and Economic Reforms (COTER) which is an umbrella body of 259 anti-corruption, civil society and human rights groups spread across the country petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to step aside from office.

The group also asked the CBN Governor to submit himself for investigation to clear himself of weighty allegations of “terrorism financing, corruption and abuse of office”.

A copy of the petition signed by Dr Peter Chima Chukwu, President and Mallam Auta Ibrahim Koko, General Secretary of COTER respectively was submitted to the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

Your Excellency, COTER consistently strive to ensure accountability, probity and transparency in governance at all levels in Nigeria and these we have been able to achieve through various anti-corruptrion rallies, press conferences, awareness and sensitisation programmes, enlightenment and engagement of government officials at all levels as well as the Nigerian people, which we organise on a regular basis.

Mr President, COTER wants to use this opportunity to commend you on the various legacy projects your administration commissioned in recent times in Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and across other parts of the country. The evidence of the enabling environment your administration created in the various states across the country and the right policies you put in place is glaring in the large number of projects in many of the 36 states since 2015. Your Excellency, there is no gainsaying the fact that you have done so many great things for Nigeria. Your administration has also succeeded in incapacitating and in many instances, decapitating insurgencies and terrorism, thereby reducing the incidence of insecurity in different parts of Nigeria.

Your Excellency, the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Bodo/Bonny road and Bridges, Loko-Oweto road and bridge, construction of new airport terminals in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja-Zaria-Kano, and the various rail lines criss-crossing many parts of the country are just few of the lofty achievements recorded by your administration. Mr President, sir, to say the least, your administration has touched most Nigerians, including those at the grassroots, through your litany of legacy projects, lofty programmes and salutary policies. Your Excellency, sir, your administration deserves all the accolades!

However, all these lofty achievements of your administration will pale into insignificance and your legacies could even be completely erased if Your Excellency does not act fast within the few weeks left for your administration to consolidate on these achievements.

According to the group, recent developments in the Nigerian polity, which have elicited serious concerns in various quarters, have once again necessitated it’s decision not to keep quiet or act complacently.

“Infact, for us, keeping mum in the face of clear monumental corruption and gross abuse of office by the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, will amount to complicity. Mr President, sir, you must act speedily regarding the various security reports on the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, that have for some time now been yearning for urgent attention.

“Your Excellency, sir, it is imperative that you take action on Emefiele now in order not to continue to jeopardise your laudable achievements and lofty legacies you intend to leave behind as a true leader of the country.

“Your Excellency, sir, the appalling and gargantuan fraud already perpetrated by the CBN Governor for years now, particularly under your administration, should no longer be overlooked by the Federal Government.

“Mr President, COTER will therefore like to use this medium to demand your immediate action against the perennial and persistent fraudulent activities of Mr Emefiele, in cahoots with some other Nigerians, in siphoning the public money in the custody of the CBN under various phoney headings, especially since 2015 when your administration came into office.

Surprised that President Buhari has not taken action despite various security reports before him, COTER therefore demanded that “your Excellency should immediately direct the CBN governor to immediately step aside from office as the apex bank’s boss for proper investigation of the CBN.

“Emefiele should be ordered to make himself available for investigations to clear his name. It is imperative Emefiele proves his innocence before the investigative bodies. Mr. President, this is imperative if you want to maintain your hard-earned reputation, sir. Mr. President, directing Emefiele to so do has become imperative because Nigerians, who believe in the anti-corruption stance of your administration, are keenly waching and wondering whether the indicted CBN governor will be accorded the sacred cow privilege and allowed to go scot-free under the watch of Your Excellency. Infact, the CBN governor should be ordered and compelled to immediately submit his office and person for necessary probe.

“The various security reports on the CBN Governor should be made public and published for all to see.COTER also calls on the Federal Government to immediately order the conduct of comprehensive investigations of the entire CBN operations under Emefiele.

“Your Excellency, Ways and Means request figures presented by Emefiele and the Minister of Finance to the National Assembly for approval over the years should be immediately further investigated. The figures have been found to not only be fraudulent but also incorrect. It’s time to scrutinise the over-inflated figures.

“COTER also requests that travel ban be placed by the Federal Government on Emefiele and other indicted persons as the CBN governor along with his other accomplices, according to security reports, is now making frantic efforts to escape from the country in this month of March.

“Mr President, sir, the Coalition is also calling for the setting up of a special consolidated account by the government for the safekeeping of funds recovered from Emefiele and others.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...