Dino Melaye loses senatorial ticket to TJ Yusuf in Kogi

A former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, has lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to a serving House Representatives member, Hon. T.J Yusuf.

Recalls that there was a deadlock in the Kogi West PDP Senatorial primary election where Dino Melaye scored 88 and TJ Yusuf polled 88 votes, which led to a rerun election on Tuesday, DailyTimes gathered.

In the rerun election conducted on Tuesday, Hon. T. J. Yusuf defeated Sen. Dino Melaye by 163 to 99 votes to pick the PDP ticket

Yusuf, while speaking after he was declared the winner, extended the olive branch to his co-contestants, urging hem to join hands with him to win the general election.

He commended the peaceful conduct of the primaries, promising to continue with his good work if elected at the general election.

