Dilapidated runway: FAAN shuts Enugu airport

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Few hours after Air Peace announced the suspension of all flights to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu following the delapidated state of its runway, the Federal Government has announced the temporary closure of the Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, for emergency runway repairs.

A statement by Mrs. Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection , said there is a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, hence, emergency repairs will be conducted on that portion of the runway from April 22nd to May 6th, 2025.

All flights to this airport, she said will be diverted to nearby airports.

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period.” Orah said.

FAAN has however, appealed to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time. All flights to this airport will be diverted to nearby airports.

“We sincerely apologise for the late and unexpected notice regarding this closure. “, she added.

Air Peace, Ibom Air and United Nigeria airlines have also suspended flights to the airport.