Digitalisation key to Nigeria’s economic transformation- Experts

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Nigeria’s economic advancement hinges on digital transformation, according to technology experts and economists who spoke at the 2025 NESA Economic Discourse held at the University of Lagos.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. DeRemi Atanda, managing director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), described digitalisation as a powerful force capable of accelerating productivity and reshaping Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking on the theme, “Digitalisation Paradox: The Double-Edged Sword for Economic Growth,” Atanda noted that while digital technology drives innovation and improves services, it also presents risks such as job displacement, inequality, cybercrime, and digital exclusion.

READ ALSO: ICPC hosts South-South Regional Conference of Attorneys-General to deepen anti-corruption strategies

“Our digital economy could surpass $700 billion by 2050,” he said, pointing to the rapid adoption of mobile platforms, 24/7 banking services, and ride-hailing apps as examples of disruption transforming everyday life.

Atanda urged students to embrace digital skills in design, data, and coding to position themselves for emerging opportunities. He also emphasised the need for strong ethical standards in technology development to prevent abuse of data and ensure inclusion.

“The real opportunity lies in solving problems and creating systems that serve all,” Atanda said, calling for a national mindset shift toward innovation and inclusive development.