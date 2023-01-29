Digital Switchover: Unlocking additional low bands in emerging markets

By Godwin Anyebe

Digital switchover (DSO) – the process of moving from analogue to digital terrestrial television (DTT) transmission – has been a long and challenging process in many markets. As it nears its global completion in 2023, its digital dividend of enhanced video content distribution and low-band spectrum for rural broadband development is taking hold.

Low-band spectrum in the sub-1 GHz range supports capacity for wide-area coverage. It promotes digital equality by giving greater access to mobile broadband services in all areas and is an important tool for delivering affordable connectivity to all consumers.

Why does it matter?

DSO frees up more low-band spectrum for mobile. Lower frequencies have superior propagation characteristics than higher bands, determining how far a signal can travel and how well it can penetrate buildings. Sub-1 GHz spectrum is essential to build coverage in thinly populated areas and provide indoor coverage in built-up areas.

There is a direct link between spectrum capacity and download speeds, and increasing low-band spectrum will deliver faster 5G in areas – often rural communities – that are out of the reach of higher bands. The addition of spectrum in the 600 MHz band results in an improvement in rural and deep-indoor 5G speeds by between 30 per cent and 50 per cent and reduces the cost of extending 5G to rural populations by a third.

What are the policy considerations?

Experience of DSO processes on a global level provides clear examples of best practice.

The migration experiences of the countries analysed in the “Digital Switchover in Sub-Saharan Africa” report offer a range of valuable lessons for those still completing their digital switchovers. Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, Senegal, and Tanzania all encountered challenges relating to funding, availability and cost of STBs, regulatory frameworks, consumer outreach, and legal and technical obstacles.

From these DSO experiences, three lessons stand out: the need for flexible approaches, strong consumer outreach and the need for speedy and successful assignment of digital dividends.

