Digital assets fraud threatens market integrity-SEC DG

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama, has expressed concern over the growing threat of digital assets fraud, warning that it poses a significant challenge to market integrity and undermines investor confidence.

Speaking in Abuja at an event to mark African Union Anti-Corruption Day, themed “Understanding Virtual Assets and Investment Fraud”, Dr. Agama noted that corruption continues to be a major obstacle to Africa’s economic growth, social development, and attractiveness to investors.

He stated: “Today, as digital innovation transforms financial systems, we face new challenges, particularly the rise of virtual asset fraud and sophisticated investment scams exploiting unsuspecting investors. These threats undermine market integrity, erode trust, and divert resources meant for sustainable development”.

He explained that the SEC, as a frontline regulator, remains committed to “strengthening investor education on recognising and avoiding fraudulent schemes; Enhancing regulatory frameworks to keep pace with evolving risks in virtual assets and digital investments; and fostering cross-border collaboration to combat corruption and illicit financial flows”.

READ ALSO: S’Court affirms Gov. Monday Okpebholo’s election as duly elected

He stated that the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 introduced key provisions to regulate virtual assets (cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, and other blockchain-based assets) in Nigeria, with the Commission as the primary regulator for virtual assets classified as securities or investment products.

Dr. Agama stated that all Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) (exchanges, custodians, brokers) must obtain SEC approval and meet capital, governance, and cybersecurity standards.

On risk disclosures, the SEC DG noted that all platforms must warn investors about volatility, fraud, and regulatory risks, warning that there are stiff penalties for market manipulation, insider trading, and Ponzi schemes.

“The ISA 2025 provides a comprehensive legal framework for virtual asset regulation, balancing innovation, investor protection, and financial stability. The SEC will continue to issue guidelines to ensure compliance while fostering a secure digital asset ecosystem.

“We urge all stakeholders—governments, private sector players, civil society, and citizens—to join forces in promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical practices. Together, we can build resilient markets that drive Africa’s prosperity”, he added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, described virtual asset fraud as a fast-evolving threat to national economic security. “Another rising criminal engagement that has the potential to outpace, even money laundering, on the continent is virtual assets and investment scams”.