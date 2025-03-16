Diddy Debuts New Look in Court, Denies Forced Labor Charges

Embattled hip-hop mogul Diddy made a striking courtroom appearance in New York on Friday, debuting an unexpected white hair and beard, signaling a drastic change in his usual style.

The rap icon, who appeared visibly older and heavier, had seemingly stopped dyeing his hair, allowing his natural color to emerge just over a month before his trial begins. Dressed in a tan prison-issued outfit, Diddy arrived at Manhattan’s federal court to face an updated indictment.

Presiding Judge Arun Subramanian read out the revised indictment, which now includes allegations of ‘forced labor’. Diddy, standing before the court, firmly pleaded: “Not guilty.”

Despite the serious charges, Diddy appeared in high spirits, smiling and waving to his children, Christian ‘King’ Combs and Chance Combs, who were present in court.

When asked if he had reviewed the updated charges, Diddy responded, “Yes, I have, sir.” However, he declined to have the indictment read aloud.

With his trial date approaching, all eyes remain on the hip-hop mogul as the legal battle unfolds.