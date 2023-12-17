DICON, NEAMY of USA explore technologies to battle insecurity

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Ministry of Defence is exploring collaboration options with NEANY, a US military firm, to set up advance weapons production lines at the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

Dr Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, has undertaken a 2-day visit to the company to explore the areas of collaboration.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry.

The focus is centered on establishing assembly lines for the production of advance military equipment to help in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

It was also to promote innovative technologies that would enhance efficiency of the Nigerian military in addressing contemporary security challenges.

NEANY, is a leading Military equipment manufacturing company in the US while DICON is a Nigerian government firm producing military equipments and hardware.

During the visit, Matawalle said Nigeria was determined to advance the capabilities of its armed forces to address emerging security challenges.

“The comprehensive tour of NEANY’s facilities, has provided me with an insights into cutting-edge military and intelligence hardware capabilities and high-tech equipment of the US.

“This tour marks a pivotal step in fostering collaboration and integrating cutting-edge military technologies to strengthen Nigeria’s defence capabilities.

“We are committed to President Bola Tinubu’s vision of modernising our armed forces to effectively address evolving security threats,” the minister added.

Some of the facilities visited by the minister included the company’s Rapid Deployment Mobile RADAR system, Unmanned Water Vehicle, Drone Ground Control Station, and Compact Biometric Search-scan System, among others.