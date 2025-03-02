Diaspora remittances hit over $90bn in five years – Dabiri-Erewa

By Ukpono Ukpong

Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said that Nigerians in the Diaspora have remitted about $90 billion in the last five years to shore up the economy for National Development.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this at the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) Workshop in Collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Abuja with the theme: “A Six-Continent Survey of Nigerian Professionals in Diaspora: Policy Measures for Harnessing Contributions to National Development”.

The NIDCOM Boss emphasised the need for accurate and sufficient data to provide a deeper understanding of the contributions, challenges, and opportunities within the Nigerian professional community in the diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that the theme of the Diaspora Study Stakeholders Workshop is highly relevant, as it will help map out key skills, identify emerging talents, and establish effective ways to engage them.

According to her, “by leveraging the derived data, NiDCOM can implement targeted policies that facilitate robust diaspora engagement, foster stronger ties with Nigeria, and maximise their invaluable contributions to national development.”

She also commended Prof. Antonia Taiye Simbine, Director-General, NISER, for spearheading the initiative and expressed optimism about further collaborations between the two institutions.

Prof. Antonia Simbine told participants that the study aims to move beyond remittances and ensure all-round diaspora participation in Nigeria’s development.

She noted with over 17 million Nigerians in the diaspora, the insights from this research will provide a foundation for strategic policies that leverage diaspora expertise and investments for national growth.

The Director General, Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), showed gratitude to the NiDCOM Boss for her support towards the event and her efforts in engaging the diaspora for the country’s growth and development.

Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, Director of Economic Trade and Investment who represented the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that Nigeria boasts as one of the most dynamic and influential diaspora populations globally.

Akinremi stressed that the Workshop serves as a crucial platform to align the study’s design and implementation with national objectives and global best practices.

He reaffirmed that its success will enhance diaspora engagement and reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to integrating its global citizens into national development.

Hon. Tochukwu Okere, the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora described the Workshop, being the first of its kind from NiDCOM and NISER, as noteworthy.

He is optimistic that data from the Study will produce low-hanging fruits in the long term in promoting a stronger relationship with Nigeria and its diaspora citizens.

Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, the Chairman, House Committee on National Planning and Economy, noted Nigerians in the diaspora contribute significantly to the economy, with remittances growing between $17.2 billion and $20 billion in recent years.

According to him, Nigerians in the diaspora must not be relegated to the side but participate as co-partners in developing the country.

Isiaka, referencing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s plan to issue a diaspora bond, enjoined all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to create platforms to effectively engage with the diaspora, to benefit primarily from their expertise and investments.

He commended the Commission and Institute for their key roles in shaping Nigeria’s economic future, describing both organisations as essential to harnessing research, policy, and global engagement for national development.

While appealing for greater support and funding for NiDCOM and NISER, Isiaka urged the Government to strengthen partnerships between the two agencies, to ensure diaspora investments, remittances, and research-backed policies translate into tangible development.

Mr. Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Representative of the Indian High Commissioner tobNigeria, highlighted Nigeria’s position as one of the highest remittance recipients globally, with its diaspora excelling in various sectors of the world economy.

Drawing from India’s experience, with over 35 million citizens in the diaspora, he stressed that Nigeria stands to gain tremendously by adopting deliberate strategies to strengthen its engagement with its global citizens.

Agrawal commended NiDCOM and NISER for their initiative in collating diaspora data, noting that such efforts are vital for effective planning and policy development in diaspora engagement.

The engagement workshop convened government officials, policymakers, researchers, private sector representatives, and Nigerian professionals in the diaspora to deliberate on actionable strategies for enhancing Nigeria’s socio-economic development through diaspora engagement.

The maiden Workshop aims to strengthen Nigeria’s global network of professionals and harness diaspora contributions to national development.