Dialogue best solution to ethnic agitations, says Nwoko

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Delta North Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, Prince Ned Nwoko, has insisted that dialogue and not use of force, remains the key solution to quelling ethnic agitations.

Speaking during an interview session with journalists on Sunday at Mount Ned, Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State, the aspiring senator said the use of force by government to subdue such agitations would never yield the desired results.

Ned noted that the activities of the various agitation groups in Nigeria have led to destruction of lives and properties, both in urban and rural areas, leaving noticeable effects on the country’s economy.

Using a real-life example to explain his option of dialogue as the best solution, the United Kingdom trained lawyer cited the Northern Ireland conflict, with focus on the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

He pointed out that, after decades of violence and revenge killings between the British government and the Irish paramilitary republican group, it was through dialogue that a framework for political power-sharing was created, which ostensibly ended decades of violence.

“The best way to resolve ethnic agitations is through dialogue. These agitators are part of us, mostly seeking inclusiveness, referendum, and responsive governance. The use of violence by the government to subdue them will only lead to revenge killings, collateral damages, waste, and decline in the country’s economy.

“War is expensive. the federal government spends nothing less than 15 billion dollars, yearly, in buying arms and other war equipments. It doesn’t make sense that we spend such an amount of money to kill our own people. When such amount can be used to empower the youths.

“I am looking forward to championing a bill that will pull about a million Nigerian youths, annually, out of abject poverty, by giving each qualified youth a grant of N50million to support his or her already existing business. 15 billion dollars is more than enough to finance this lucrative plan.

“I believe that, the various agitation groups will stop when the government starts bringing them to the table and engaging them in discussions. Be it IPOB, ESN, Boko Haram. What they want is inclusive and progressive society.

“Through dialogue, a means to include the representatives of these various agitation groups in the National Assembly will be reached. They would be given elective positions in the National Assembly, and through subsequent negotiations, peace will be achieved.

“When there is peace, there would be development. The money used to fight the agitation groups will be channelled into doing something productive, like providing grants for the youths and loans with very minimal interest for the people” he added.

