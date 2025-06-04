DHQ dismisses soldier on AWOL tantrum on Theatre Commander, Abubakar

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has dismissed the falsehood peddled by one Lance Corporal Festus Igenkhai, who was declared absent without official leave (AWOL), as malicious seeking unnecessary attention.

The soldier who has been maligning the efforts of Maj-Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, when he was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army, and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in Plateau State, using a TikTok handle, “EX Man”, has alleged that the General took sides with assailants against the natives of Plateau.

Maj-Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar is currently the 15th Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), our correspondent reports.

Igenkhai in several TikTok videos has continued to allege that the Army General as OPSH Commander, using Civil Military Relations (CMR), built boreholes for the Fulani communities ignoring the natives.

Amongst several accusations, the Defence Headquarters, in a statement said the activities of CMR is purely an intervention from the DHQ and not from the OPSH Command.

The DHQ stated that the same intervention extended to the Fulanis is also extended to the natives, as can be witnessed by journalists.

“If a borehole is dogged at a Fulani community, the same will be dogged at the native community. These interventions were not executed with my personal money, is a directive from the DHQ and is fully funded by the DHQ as well”, the Theatre Commander said on phone, when contacted by our correspondent.

However, according to a statement sent, Lance Corporal Igenkhai was declared AWOL by the Nigerian Army after deserting his duty post on November 8, 2024. His military record is tainted by repeated violations of military code, particularly the Nigerian Army’s social media policy.

“Despite facing trial, he chose to flee and began posting inflammatory and defamatory content online under the alias “EX Man.” His videos, often riddled with half-truths and outright fabrications, aim to incite fellow soldiers and discredit the military hierarchy, especially officers like General Abubakar whose loyalty and performance are beyond question”, the statement said.

Giving the score card of the former OPSH Commander, the statement contained: “During his time in Plateau, General Abubakar redefined the meaning of military leadership by fusing tactical security operations with robust non-kinetic strategies.

“Instead of relying solely on force, he organized inclusive town hall meetings with community leaders, women, youth, and religious clerics; strengthened inter-agency collaboration between the police, DSS, NSCDC, vigilante groups, and traditional authorities; launched early warning and response mechanisms to prevent attacks before they occurred, restored public confidence in security forces through humility, accessibility, and accountability and promote peace education programs for youth, diverting them from crime and manipulation.

“Under his leadership, violent incidents in Plateau reduced dramatically, and trust among divided ethnic and religious communities began to heal. The once volatile state experienced a wave of calm, stability, and cautious optimism.

“Nigerians can verify these facts themselves—just search General Abdulsalam Abubakar Plateau peace on Google and the evidence will pour in. Reports from stakeholders, religious groups, civil society, and the media confirm that his time in Plateau was a masterclass in conflict de-escalation and peace enforcement”, the statement said.

Gen. Abubakar is the 15th Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK). He is currently deploying strategic move that could potentially turn the tide in Nigeria’s fight against insurgency in the north-east.

With over a decade of operational, command, and instructional experience, Abubakar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.