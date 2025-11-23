DHQ debunks fake Video in circulation purported to emanate from CDS

The Defence Headquarters has debunked a fake video in circulation with a statement purportedly attributed to Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede .

It said the said video is intended by mischief makers to defame the character of the Chief of Defence Staff and it should be disregarded.

According to a statement signed by Brigadier General Samaila Uba , the Director of Defence Information (DDI); the attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to the fake video in circulation depicting a mischievously cloned image of the Chief of Defence Staff General OO Oluyede AFM.

“In the fake video, a malicious statement was attributed to him about the intent of the military to forcefully recruit young Nigerians from the age of 18 years into the military against their will.

“This fake statement and video are clearly intended to defame the character of the Chief of Defence Staff and are capable of portraying the military in bad light. The military remains a noble profession with thousands of patriotic Nigerians ever ready to willingly join its ranks as attested to during various recruitment exercises into the 3 arms of the Nigerian military.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let it be on record that the purported statement was never made by the Chief of Defence Staff, any of the Service Chiefs and indeed by any member of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“In this age of Artificial Intelligence, disinformation and malinformation it is important that care is taken by all to avoid the creation and sharing of fake statements and videos without clearly verifying their source and authenticity.

“It is therefore important for all to note that all statements and releases from the Chief of Defence Staff are to be sourced from verified Defence Headquarter’s designated spokespersons and its official social media handles. All are please requested to kindly disregard the fake video and statement in circulation.”