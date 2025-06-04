DG to Outgoing NYSC members: Tap Nigeria’s boundless opportunities

By Samuel Luka

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig:-Gen Olakunle Nafiu has advised all corps members passing out of the service year in the country to explore the unlimited opportunities in Nigeria to improve their living conditions.

The DG gave the advice in Bauchi, during the distribution of certificates of national service to the 2024 Batch B stream 1 corps members passing out of the scheme.

“I want to encourage you, despite the harsh economic conditions, don’t lose hope in your country. You can still turn the situation around because Nigeria is a land of opportunities”, he said.

While urging the youth not to lose hope despite economic challenges, Brig:-Gen Olakunle Nafiu, said that Nigeria is a country filled with opportunities that when effectively tapped, could turn things around.

Represented by Mr Kufre Umoren, the Bauchi state Coordinator of the scheme, the DG observed that there is no part of the country that does not have mineral resources or one form of economic advantage.

“Don’t give up, I have trust in your strength because the Nigerian youth are resilient, strong, hard working and ingenious”, he said.

“It’s not a time for you to go back to your parents and start eating their food again. It’s a time for you to think of how you can provide for yourself and support them,” the DG added.

According to him, it is a moment for the corps members to start making critical decisions that would shape their futures and plan ahead of their next phase of life.

The DG who urged the corps members to appreciate their parents and sponsors’ efforts for seeing them through their school, also called on them to appreciate themselves especially, those that had touched other people’s children’s lives and served their nation faithfully.

“For those of you that have faithfully undergone the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the NYSC, this is the time for you to put into practice what you have learned in the programme”, he said.

The DG who further advised the youth against laziness at the time the world is not like it used to be, said it is time for them to look inward and know what they can do for themselves and Nigeria.

Our Correspondent gathered that a total number of 1054 corps members including 584 males and 467 females were given their certificates of national service in Bauchi state.