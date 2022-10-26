DG NCAA, Nuhu, others nominated for health, safety award

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu has been nominated for the 4th Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE), which holds in Lagos on November 12, 2022.

Also nominated are Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa; Group Managing Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina; Chair, Leadership Empowerment And Resource Network (LEARN), Mrs Abimbola Fashola; Group Managing Director, Arco Group, Dr. Alfred I. Okoigun; and Executive Chairman, Rift Oil Petroleum Limited and Board Member NLNG Engr. (DR) Rabiu Ibrahim Suleiman.

AfriSAFE is an annual continental award set up to honour excellence in the health and safety industry by recognising and celebrating the exemplary individuals and organisations promoting a safe and healthy workplace, ensuring public safety, well-being and enabling environmental sustainability.

The awardees are first nominated by stakeholders in the health and safety industry and members of the public through the award website before being shortlisted by an eminent panel of judges, which determine their suitability for the award said.

Chairman of AfriSAFE, Dr Afe Mayowa in a statement over the weekend also mentioned.

READ ALSO: Strike: Gbajabiamila moves to consolidate ASUU/FG

Director-General/CEO, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs Yetunde Ilori and Engr. Abiodun Oyedepo, Pioneer Chairman, NISAFETYE as among those who were nominated in the individual category for the one day event.

The statement added: “AfriSAFE 2022 will also honour Mr Ejiro Otarigho, the heroic truck driver who gained national attention for driving a burning truck away from a densely-populated area in Delta State to avert danger to public safety,” he added.

Afe further said that the award will in its usual fashion honour safety professionals and organisations in the health and safety industry across Africa for notable achievements in promoting workplace safety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...