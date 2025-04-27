DG NAPTIP orders sexual allegations probe against MFM GO, Olukoya

By Agency Report

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Adamu Bello, has directed an immediate investigation into mounting allegations levelled against Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM).

The allegations include sexual abuse, intimidation, and exploitation.

Vincent Adekoye, the Chief Press Officer, NAPTIP who confirmed receipt of a petition detailing the alleged abuses, to SaharaReporters on Saturday assured the public that the agency was taking the matter seriously.

NAPTIP reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on all forms of abuse and exploitation, particularly those involving vulnerable individuals.

‘The Director of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, has directed immediate investigation into the issues raised in the petition. The DG is a passionate and caring person who is concerned with the plight of all, so she will ensure that justice is served in the matter where necessary,” Vincent said.

SaharaReporters had reported how a group of women under the banner of the Concerned Mothers Advocacy Group staged a protest at the headquarters of NAPTIP in Abuja.

They had demanded a full-scale investigation into mounting allegations of sexual abuse, intimidation, and exploitation levelled against Dr. Olukoya, the MFM General Overseer.

The protesters, some visibly emotional and carrying placards, submitted a detailed petition to the Director-General of NAPTIP on Friday, calling for immediate action.

The petition signed by one Dipo Olujobi outlined accusations ranging from sexual assault and blackmail to legal intimidation and systemic cover-ups allegedly orchestrated by the church’s leadership.

The women explained that religious leaders must not be allowed to exploit vulnerable individuals under the guise of faith, emphasising that NAPTIP must act urgently to ensure justice for victims and prevent further abuse.