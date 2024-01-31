DG ADMAC Visits DG/CEO Nimet

The Director General of the African Centre of Meteorological Application for Development (ADMAC), Andre Kamga Foamouhoue, on Wednesday, 31st January, 2024, paid a courtesy visit on Professor Charles Anosike, the Director General of Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, at the agency’s head office in Abuja.

During the visit, Professor Anosike and Mr Foamouhoue exchanged ideas on meteorology, climate change and the socioeconomic impact, as it affects Africa.

Mr Foamouhoue also used the occasion to brief the DG/CEO of NiMet of the activities of ADMAC.

READ ALSO: Mining firms‘ll be sanctioned for non-compliance to

Professor Anosike assured that NiMet will continue to partner ACMAD because of the importance of the services it provides. He also said that it is important for member countries to continue to support the continental body to strengthen its operations.