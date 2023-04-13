Devon Kings to reward customers at Mega Millionaire promo

By Joy Obakeye

PZ Wilmer, a joint venture of PZ Cussons and Wilmer International is set to reward its loyal customers in her Devon King’s Mega Millionaire promotion.

This was revealed at the press conference held at PZ headquarters on Tuesday in Ilupeju area of Lagos.

The head of marketing, Devon Kings, Chioma Mbanugo noted that the 36 million naira MMP offer is on its 1 liter and 2 liters cooking oil bottle which will commence from April 21st to May 26th, 2023.

Mbanugo added that N11 million will be rewarded as cash with 25 million airtime. The grand prize of one million naira weekly via raffle draws and winning of instant airtimes.

According to her, the live draw will hold at 10:00 am every Friday from April 21st to May 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th, 2023 at the company’s headquarters in Ilupeju Lagos.

“Buy 1 litre or 2 litres cooking oil bottle, scratch the sliver panel, type the revealed pin in the format, KINGS in capital letters, space pin, and send to 8011 e.g KINGS 1AB23427 then stand a chance to win. You can, however, visit @devonkingsng on our social media platforms and websites for more information. Terms and Conditions apply”, she said.