Developing Adamawa top my priority, Fintiri assures citizens

By Tom Garba

The governor of Adamawa State, Rt Hon Ahmadu Fintiri has re-assured the people of the state of his renewed commitment to his urban renewal mandate of development.

Fintiri said this on arrival from his Ummurah trip for spiritual exercise where he prayed for God’s enduring wisdom, ability, and energy to work for the state.

Fintiri while addressing the press at the Lamido Adamawa International Airport in Yola said developing the state is top on his agenda and is back to continue the good work he is known for.

The governor recounted the giant and massive projects being embarked on in the state as the legacy he wants to be remembered for and for posterity to judge him well.

While responding to the Supreme Court judgments across the state, Fintiri said he expected the verdict concerning his seat to be favorable because the mandate he is carrying on was given to him by God through the citizens of Adamawa State.

He further said he is not losing sleep over any court pending judgement because he believes in the judiciary system and his mind is far away from any ruling, but all is set to achieve is development for all of Adamawa State.

He commended the Deputy Governor, Prof Keleptawa Farauta while he was away for the spiritual exercise to work as expected as an excellent team player for the interest of the state.