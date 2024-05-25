Dethroned Emir of Kano finally speaks on emirate dispute

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano, has called for calm and respect for the rule of law amidst the ongoing tussle over the Kano emirate.

Emir Bayero urged Kano state residents to stay composed and law-abiding as the tussle gets messier.

He stressed the importance of justice and adherence to the law, stating that no one is above the law and that justice will ultimately prevail.

The Emir noted the influence of Kano on Nigeria, adding that peace and responsible leadership in the state is paramount.

In his address, Emir Bayero said:

“I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process in this tussle. We call on the authorities to do justice in this matter.

“Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders. Justice is the way to go on every issue.

“There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern.

“As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us.”

The call for calm comes in the wake of a Federal High Court order restraining the Kano State Government from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.