Despite gunmen attack, supporters throng pro-Wike mega rally in Bayelsa

By Aherhoke Okioma.

Supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, defied an armed attack by persons suspected to be sponsored political thugs, who fired gunshots into the crowd during a pro-Wike rally in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State to scare invited guests and party faithfuls.

The ceremony was intended to inaugurate the New Associates group at the Church of God Mission Camp at Igbogene, Yenagoa, was briefly disrupted as security operatives and the armed thugs exchange gunshots which led many scappered for safety.

The rally organized in appreciation of President Bola Tinubu for appointing sons and daughters of the state into positions of government, and to declare support for Wike, who is the grand patron of the group, later commenced after security operatives managed to secure the venue.

The supporters of NEW Associates who had thronged the Church of God Mission Camp arena as early as 8am, were already seated when the gunmen emerged from the nearby creeks and bush shooting sporadically.

The supporters however ran for their lives while the combined security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and DSS engaged the hoodlums to retreat.

Speaking shortly after the incident, the Secretary of NEW Associates and former spokesman of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, accused the state government of trying to disrupt their peaceful rally, vowing to continue with the rally.

He said they put up the peaceful rally to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for appointing sons and daughters of the state in positions of responsibilities in his government, wondering why somebody should feel threatened with a peaceful rally.

He said: “How will somebody go after the law abiding citizens of Nigeria, particularly Ijaw youths, who have gathered to associate politically, we are not here to cause any trouble, we are here to express our supports, solidarity to the President and Commander-in-Chief.”

Also, the immediate past Commissioner of Health in Bayelsa State, Dr Pabara Igwele, said the rally is a peaceful one, that anybody trying to cause panic is doing so for political reason.

However, after the inauguration, the Convener, Barr George Turnah, MON, said apart from the inauguration of the Bayelsa State chapter of the New Associates, it was an opportunity to appreciate the renewed hope president Bola Tinubu led government and applauded him for the appointments he gave to distinguished sons and daughters of Niger Delta region into position of trusts.

They include, chief Nyeson Wike, FCT Minister, Dr Heneiken Lokpobiri, Minister Petroleum resources , oil, Dr Samuel Ogbuku , MD of Niger Delta Development Commission ,Mr Ebitimi Amgbare MD,Niger Delta Basin Development Authority and Mrs Didi Walson Jack , Head of service to the Federation.