Despite delay, new National Minimum wage to take effect April 1, 2024 – Labour minister

By Ukpono Ukpong

Despite the delay in the conclusion of discussions on the new minimum wage, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has assured workers that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that the new wage takes effect from April 1st, 2024.

In her speech delivered at this year’s May Day, the Labour minister said that it was unacceptable for any worker to toil tirelessly and still struggle to make ends meet.

She said that the ongoing efforts by government to pay wage award to workers and review the national minimum wage by a tripartite committee was geared towards ensuring that every worker receives a fair living wage that enables them to live with dignity, provide for their families, and contribute to the growth of our economy.

“You will recall that on January 30, 2024, the Federal Government took a decisive step towards enhancing the welfare of Nigerian workers by inaugurating a 37-man Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage.

“This committee was tasked with the critical responsibility of recommending a realistic national minimum wage that aligns with our current economic landscape.

“Since then, the committee has been working tirelessly alongside Labour leaders to reach an agreement on a new National Minimum Wage that reflects the country’s economic realities.

“Although the committee could not reach a consensus at its last meeting before the April deadline, we want to reassure Nigerian workers that we are working diligently around the clock with organised labour to conclude negotiations and ensure a successful outcome.

“Our commitment is unwavering: the Nigerian workers should be rest assured that despite the short delay, the new minimum wage will take effect on April 1st, 2024. Moreover, this government is receptive to the committee’s suggestion of transitioning beyond a mere minimum wage to a living wage that truly reflects the value of workers’ contributions.

“I urge all stakeholders to embrace a spirit of cooperation, understanding, and patriotism, coupled with diligence and increased productivity. By working together, we can lift our nation out of poverty and usher in an era of prosperity for workers and citizens alike. Rest assured that this government empathizes with the struggles of workers and citizens and will not falter in its commitment to their well-being.”

The Minister further said that the federal government is committed to placing the needs and aspirations of Nigerian workers at the forefront of national agenda through provision of fair and just working conditions which are not just ideals but basic human rights.

“This is because every worker deserves to work in an environment free from exploitation, discrimination, and oppression. We must, therefore, strive to create workplaces that foster dignity, respect, job security, and inclusivity for all, a foundation upon which individuals build their lives and support their families.

“In our rapidly changing world, we must recognize the importance of guaranteeing stable employment opportunities for our workforce by investing in policies and initiatives that safeguard jobs and create avenues for sustainable livelihoods where wages must reflect the true value and effort of labour.

READ ALSO: Corruption: Edwin Clark urges EFCC boss to be…

“We must therefore see each other as partners in progress and utilize the initiatives already provided by the Government to turn our challenges into new opportunities for national growth and development by lending our support to this administration which had promised and remains committed to revitalizing the economy in line with its mantra of “Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity for All” through careful implementation of its eight (8) point Agenda as is clearly set out.

“As we commemorate this Workers’ Day, let us not forget the sacrifices and contributions of the labour movement in shaping our nation’s history.

“Let us honour the legacy of those who fought for the rights and freedoms we enjoy today by continuing their struggle for justice, equality, and solidarity. Let us stand united in our resolve to building a future where every worker is valued, respected, and empowered to achieve their dreams because together, we can create a Nigeria where the well-being of our people is not just a slogan but a lived reality,” she said.