Desopadec Road Projects in Ossissa near completion as Ochonogor ,Nani get commendations

By Owen Akenzua

The Member representing Ndokwa ethnic nationality on the governing Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, recently inspected the ongoing Umuosimili Ossissa – Umueze Ossissa road project.

Expressing satisfaction with the work progress, Dr. Olisa commended the contractor for adhering to the Commission’s Bill of Engineering Measurements and Evaluation (BEME) and Designs and assured the Ndokwa people in DESOPADEC of it’s commitment to deliver meaningful and sustainable projects.

This assurance has brought joy to the people of Ndokwa ethnic nationality who are eagerly awaiting the completion of the project. With DESOPADEC’s dedication to development, the community is confident that the project will be completed to the highest standards, improving their quality of life and fostering economic growth.

He also said that DESOPADEC under the leadership of Olorogun Barr. John Nani, Board Chairman and Chief Festus Ochonogor, Managing Director/CEO is dedicated to improving infrastructure and quality of life in its mandate areas as it aligns with the vision of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State, and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Dr. Olisa’s inspection underscores the Commission’s commitment to implementing projects that reflect the State Government’s agenda and the Federal Government’s renewed hope initiative.

