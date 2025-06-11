Designing Across Borders: Jecinta Fabiyi’s Tech Journey

As Africa’s digital footprint grows, so does its talent pool—exporting brilliance across industries and continents. One such talent is Jecinta Fabiyi, a Nigerian-born product designer with over five years of experience shaping user experiences from Africa to Europe. In this interview, she shares her journey through the tech landscape, her experience working on life-changing products, and what it means to design with purpose in a globally connected world.

Q: Can you tell us about your journey into product design and what inspired you to pursue this career path?

It started with a passion for solving problems visually and structurally. I was always fascinated by how digital products worked, especially how design could influence usability and emotion. I began in Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem and gradually transitioned into more specialized roles in product design. Over time, my skills evolved, and opportunities opened up—first locally, and then globally.

Q: How has your experience been navigating the tech industry as a woman in Nigeria and West Africa?

It’s been both rewarding and challenging. The tech space in West Africa is still evolving when it comes to gender inclusion, so I had to push through biases and prove my value through consistent output. But it also taught me resilience and collaboration. I’ve found support in communities and mentors, and I’m encouraged by how more women are entering and owning spaces in tech.

Q: What has it been like designing patient-facing healthcare platforms and mobility innovations for the European market?

It’s fulfilling and intense. In Germany, I worked on healthcare platforms aimed at improving patient experience and accessibility, especially for elderly users. I also contributed to digital mobility products designed to help people move more freely in urban spaces. Understanding cultural context, accessibility standards, and user behavior in different regions has been key to my growth.

Q: How do you manage the dynamics of remote work, especially when working across different continents?

Remote work has become second nature to me. It requires discipline, strong communication, and empathy—especially when working with cross-cultural teams. Tools like Slack, Figma, and Notion are great, but nothing replaces the need for clarity and trust. I’ve learned to adapt my working hours and ensure visibility without burning out.

Q: What advice would you give to young African designers who aspire to make a global impact through tech?

Start small but be consistent. Build your portfolio with real projects—even if they’re volunteer-based at first. Learn the business side of design, understand user needs, and never stop improving your craft. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to reach beyond borders. African talent has global value, and our perspectives are needed in the design world.

Closing Note:

Jecinta Fabiyi’s journey is a testament to the global relevance of African talent in the digital space. Her story inspires a new generation of creatives breaking barriers and designing products that make a difference—locally and globally.