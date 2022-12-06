Derivation Fund: NDC raises concerns over N625bn refund to Niger Delta states

By Motolani Oseni

Niger Delta Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over the recent revelation of the Nigerian Presidency regarding the refund of no less than N625 billion which has been paid out of the N1.7 trillion of “derivation” monies “due” to the various Niger Delta states.

The Congress in a statement signed by its National Spokesperson, Mudiaga Ogboru, on Monday, stated that while records show the extraction of no less than one trillion Dollars worth of resources from the region, with less than 15 per cent of this amount ever finding its way to the people.

According to NDC, while we continue to suffer the consequences of a system of government we have consistently spoken against, we will not fail to emphasise the mismanagement of the meagre resources by the various administrations of the Niger Delta region.

“On this note, we won’t fail to emphasise that the actions of the Niger Delta political class over time has trapped millions of Niger Deltans in an ever-growing and deepening poverty, squalor, social and moral decay, economic strangulation, and general underdevelopment as has been even partially captured by various official reports of the Federal Government.

The Niger Delta Congress, consequently, on behalf of the peoples of the Niger Delta demands a detailed explanation and breakdown from the current administrations of the six Niger Delta states (Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Rivers), on how these allocations received were spent in the advancement of the socioeconomic, sociopolitical and sociocultural lot of our people.

