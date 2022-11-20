DERATHEBOY: The Man behind the beats

The enticing story of a young Nigerian who has tremendously shaped the mindset of individuals around him, has shown that one can do whatever he or she sets the heart to.

As a sound engineer and music producer,

Odera Ezeani Godfrey Popularly Known as Deratheboy grew up a short time in India, before relocating to Nigeria with his family. His arrival unveiled a potential in music production. Thus, his specialty became dual.

Before actualizing his specialty in music production, he had framed his world in graphics designing, as his designs came in trophy delight. However, Deratheboy’s (Also Known as Dëra) zeal for music was driven by passion hence, it evolved into a vivid development.

His flair for music took a better turn when he had tons of award nominations. Then he became calculative enough to realize he could be on the winning team. Therefore, his consistency and hard work, earned him the recognition he has globally.

Deratheboy (Also Known as Dëra) also recently partnered with popular brand, ‘SPLICE’ to release his Sound Kit For Producers to access all around the world.

Additionally, as a promising music producer and mixing engineer, Dëra bagged series of awards both internationally which includes; the Latin Grammy (Latin), Song of the year(headies), Pop song of the year(Afrimma). However, he has produced for Major lazer, Sauti sol, Joeboy, Marcus Mumford, Oxlade, Patoranking, Teniola, Ceeza milli, etcetera.

Hence, he sights the likes of Tminus, Sarz, Frank dukes, Boi1da, and Ekelly as mentors in the industry.

Deratheboy is definitely here to stay for a long time, and everyone is looking forward to seeing what the multi-talented producer has in store for us.

