Deputy Speaker Urges National Interest in Constitution Review Process

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has called for the ongoing constitution review process to be guided strictly by national interest rather than individual, regional or party considerations.

Kalu said every article, clause and decision taken in the review must reflect what is best for Nigeria and its over 200 million citizens.

He made the call on Friday while addressing participants at the Joint Retreat of the Senate and House Committees on the Review of the Constitution in Lagos.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized that the review should be a collective national effort aimed at evolving a document that guarantees justice, equity, progress, and the overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

“As we deliberate, let us stay anchored on three guiding principles, unity of Purpose; Our political differences must dissolve here. On constitutional reform, Nigeria must speak with one voice.

“Only through joint resolve can we deliver amendments that command national legitimacy and bipartisan support Legislative Discipline: Constitutional reform is no ordinary law-making process. It requires technical precision, sober judgment, and prioritization.

“Let us focus on practical, impactful amendments that enjoy broad public endorsement. National Interest: Every article, every clause, every decision we take must answer one question: Is this what is best for Nigeria? Not for our parties, regions, or political ambitions, but for the over 200 million Nigerians whose hopes our actions will shape.”

Kalu noted that Nigerians across diverse sectors — including traditional rulers, political parties, civil society, women and youth groups, security agencies and faith-based organizations, have consistently expressed their desire for a people-driven constitution that works for all.

“We have listened to Nigerians from every walk of life, and the message has been clear: Nigeria desires a people-driven Constitution that works for all,” he said.

Kalu urged lawmakers to ensure that the retreat produces a clear and achievable roadmap that strengthens local governance, promotes gender balance, enhances electoral credibility and secures the nation’s federal structure.

“As the Senate and House stand united in this process, let us leave Lagos with the resolve to transform our deliberations into enduring constitutional milestones,” he added.

“Together, we can build a Constitution that guarantees justice, equity and progress for every Nigerian, today and for generations to come.”